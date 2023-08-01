Abstract

BACKGROUND: Midlife suicide among women has attracted increasing research attention. This study aimed to investigate the longitudinal association between menopause and suicidal ideation among middle-aged women.



METHODS: Our data were derived from the Tokyo Teen Cohort, a population-based survey of early adolescents (N = 3171) and their primary caregivers (typically, mothers) in Japan. A total of 2944 mothers (baseline mean age = 44.0 years) were included in the analysis. The baseline assessment in this study was performed at second-wave survey from July 2014 to January 2017. A follow-up assessment was conducted at fourth-wave survey from February 2019 to September 2021. Suicidal ideation at baseline and follow-up was assessed using the Suicidal Ideation subscale of the 28-item General Health Questionnaire. Menopausal stage was classified based on self-report at fourth-wave survey.



RESULTS: Participants who started the perimenopausal stage after baseline were significantly more likely to have suicidal ideation at follow-up than those who did not have experienced menopausal transition yet. Participants with greater social support were less likely to report suicidal ideation at follow-up, even after adjusting for baseline suicidal ideation. LIMITATIONS: This study was based on self-report regarding menopausal stage and only included mothers of adolescents from Japan. An exact length of time from the onset to the presence of suicidal ideation was unavailable.



CONCLUSIONS: Women who have experienced the onset of menopausal transition presented an increased risk of suicidal ideation. Psychosocial interventions to increase social support may be beneficial in preventing mental health inequalities during menopausal transitions.

