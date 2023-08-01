Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment may lead to sleep disturbance during the critical period of child development. Our study examined the effect of maltreatment in early childhood on trajectories of sleep quality among early adolescents.



METHODS: The study included 1611 participants (mean ± standard deviation age at baseline: 12.5 ± 0.5 years) from a middle school in southeastern China. Of these participants, 60.5 % were males. Information on early childhood maltreatment during pre-seventh grade was obtained through a self-report questionnaire at baseline, and sleep quality was collected at baseline and during follow-up. We used a group-based trajectory model to characterize trajectories of sleep quality.



RESULTS: The study identified four trajectories of sleep quality, namely the low sleep score group (25.0 %), the moderate-low sleep score group (51.0 %), the moderate-increasing sleep score (17.0 %), and the high-decreasing sleep score (7.0 %) group. After adjusting for covariates, the findings revealed that emotional abuse and physical abuse were associated with an increased risk of developing new-onset sleep disturbances in early adolescents. Particularly, emotional abuse (incidence rate ratio = 1.71, 95 % confidence interval: 1.08-2.71) significantly increased the risk of belonging to the high-decreasing sleep score group. Moreover, there existed a dose-response relationship between early childhood maltreatment and sleep quality trajectories, with a higher number of maltreatment types in early childhood correlating with a greater risk of belonging to the high-decreasing sleep score group.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of our study provide compelling evidence indicating that specific types and cumulative maltreatment during early childhood contribute to sleep disturbances among early adolescents. The study findings highlight the significance of preventing and reducing early childhood maltreatment to enhance sleep quality during early adolescence.

