|
Citation
|
Hasan AS, Jalayer M, Das S, Asif Bin Kabir M. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of the death of teenagers in the United States. Young drivers have shown their higher propensity to get involved in crashes due to using a cellphone while driving, breaking the speed limit, and reckless driving. This study analyzed motor vehicle crashes involving young drivers using New Jersey crash data. Specifically, four years of crash data (2016-2019) was gathered and analyzed. Different machine learning (ML) methods, such as Random Forest, Light GBM, Catboost, and XGBoost, were used to predict the injury severity. The performance of the models was evaluated using accuracy, precision, and recall scores. In addition, interpretable ML techniques like sensitivity analysis and Shapley values were conducted to assess the most influential factors' impact on young driver-related crashes. The results revealed that XGBoost performed better than Random Forest, CatBoost, and LightGBM models in crash severity prediction.
Language: en