Abstract

Malfunctioning of the seat belt technology has been a cause for a plethora of accidents over the years. Vehicle Manufacturers are constantly incorporating new technologies in their vehicles in order to prevent any malfunctions and to reduce the impact on the passengers in case of any accidents. The latest technologies implemented were the three point seat belt system and airbags. As every technology has its own limitations and room for development, these technologies too have some barriers in extracting the best possible results from it. Thus, the automatic seat belt ejection system is a solution to prevent any malfunctions in the three point seat belt system, which may get locked in case of any excess load or pressure and prevent the ejection of seat belt. This system prevents such malfunctions by incorporating IoT to enable automatic ejection of the seat belt in a fixed time with the help of a solenoid attached to the seat belt. This part of the project involves fabricating a casing for the seat belt inclusive of the solenoid using the additive manufacturing technology.

Language: en