SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams-Butler A, Boyd R, Slack K. Soc. Serv. Rev. 2023; 97(2): 231-269.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, University of Chicago Press)

DOI

10.1086/724564

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explores whether positive and negative aspects of social networks influence parenting strengths and distress. Our sample is drawn from the Getting Access to Income Now (GAIN) study, a randomized controlled trial designed to evaluate a child maltreatment prevention program in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. Using prerandomization baseline survey data on the subgroup of respondents who identify as Black or African American mothers (

Keywords

Black mothers; child welfare; intersectionality; parenting; social networks

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print