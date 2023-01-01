|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Research on how different types of trauma affect depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in veterans has yielded inconsistent results. Shame, a painful and negative self-evaluative emotion observed in PTSD and across interpersonal traumas, may help explain past findings. The present study explored (a) how trauma types (childhood abuse, combat exposure, and military sexual trauma [MST]) may be associated with depression and PTSD severity and (b) how shame may be associated with trauma type, PTSD symptoms, and depression symptoms in a treatment-seeking veteran sample.
