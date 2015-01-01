Abstract

This study proposed a moderated mediation model to examine the mediating effect of school subjective well-being and moderating effect of perceived social support in the relationship between bullying victimization and mathematics academic performance. A sample of 428 adolescents from northeast Brazil, ages ranging from 12 to 19 years (M = 14.88; SD = 1.70), students from middle and high school. Mediation analysis indicated that positive affects at school completely mediated the relationship been bullied and math grades. Moderated mediation analysis further indicated that the overall perceived social support moderates the mediating pathway of bullying on school subjective well-being. The findings elucidated that positive feelings in the school context could benefit students' learning process, and the school's responsibility to improve the quality of social support provided to victims of bullying.

Language: en