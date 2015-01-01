SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Erol E, Koyuncu Z, Batgı D. Child Indic. Res. 2023; 16(2): 641-653.

Abstract

Refugee adolescents' quality of life (Qol) was not investigated during the Covid-19 pandemic which have a potential impact on refugee adolescents' Qol. In this study, it is planned to investigate refugee adolescents' Qol and its association with depression and quality of life.

Methods

301 refugee adolescents aged between 14 and 18 who immigrated from Syria was included in the study. Personality Inventory for DSM-5 Brief Form (PID-5 BF), Beck Depression Scale, and Life Quality Scale was used as assessment tools. The data were tested using structural equation modeling.

Results

Both depressive symptoms and personality traits are associated with low Qol. Also, depression mediated the relationship between personality disorder and Qol.

Conclusion

This is the first study that investigates Qol in Syrian refugee adolescents during the pandemic. This study draws attention to the importance of depressive symptoms and personality traits management for improvement of Qol in Syrian refugee adolescent population.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Depression; Personality; Quality of life; Refugee

