Abstract

Adolescent development is strongly influenced by peers and parents. However, little is known about the intersection of bullying, life satisfaction, and parental support among adolescents living in single-parent households (SPH). We investigated whether bullying and poor life satisfaction are disproportionately more common among SPH adolescents and the protective role of parental support in these associations. Data from the 2013/14 cycle of the Health Behaviours in School-aged Children study was used to investigate the associations between bullying, family social support and adolescent life satisfaction (n = 219,811). Associations were assessed using multilevel regression models that controlled for age, gender, and material deprivation. Adolescents who are involved in bullying and who live in a SPH are more likely to experience low life satisfaction. However, they are partially protected by perceived family support. Family social support ameliorated the negative associations of life satisfaction with bullying and being in a SPH in an international and representative sample of adolescents. This study highlights the need for stakeholders to provide families with appropriate resources so that families can support and nurture their children towards healthy development and wellbeing.

