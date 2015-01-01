|
Zhao B, Guo J, He Q, Jiang L, Hu W. Child Indic. Res. 2023; 16(2): 755-775.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Previous studies have found that different types of bullying have different effects on individuals. However, few studies have investigated the types of bullying victimization among primary school students using latent profile analysis (LPA), and considered both the frequency and form of bullying victimization when naming these types. This study explored bullying victimization types with a sample of 1748 primary school students. Participants were 52.1% (911) male, and 47.7% (833) female. Four (0.2%) students didn't report their sex.
Bullying victimization types; Latent profile analysis; Primary school students; School adaptation