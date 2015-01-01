|
Choi J, Han CK, Kang S. Child Indic. Res. 2022; 15(5): 1889-1903.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
This study aims to investigate the moderating effect of parental involvement in adolescents' education on the effects of bullying victimization and social withdrawal on problematic Internet use (PIU) among South Korean adolescents and to further examine whether parental involvement in education moderates the mediating effect of social withdrawal on the association between bullying victimization and PIU.
Language: en
Bullying victimization; Moderated mediation; Parental involvement in education; Problematic internet use; Social withdrawal