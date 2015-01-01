|
Kim E. Child Indic. Res. 2022; 15(4): 1209-1232.
Abstract
This paper explores competing discourses within state-sponsored social protection practices in Kyrgyzstan paying particular attention to how gender equality is integrated into the everyday work of professionals. Using Dorothy Smith's institutional ethnography framework, this article's analysis focuses on the invisible ruling processes dominating local activities and on prevailing narratives about the family, the state, and the roles of women and men therein. Primary data included 60 in-depth interviews with representatives of state-funded institutions whose mandates comprise guaranteeing safe and violence-free lives for children and adolescents.
Keywords
Children; Gender; Kyrgyzstan; Social protection; Violence against girls; Wellbeing