Abstract

The safety of children is one of the fundamental indicators of their wellbeing. This study focuses on children's constructs of their safety, and insecurity and agency within the cultural context of Pakistan. Adopting child standpoint as the methodological frame for this study, we employed child-participatory techniques within our research. A total of 30 children aged between 8 to 12 who belonged to different rural and urban settings in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were interviewed. We found that children constructed their safety and insecurity in relational and community contexts wherein parents, siblings, friends, teachers and neighbors occupied important positions in their lives. We also found that these members were seen as playing a pivotal role in providing economic and emotional security, a sense of belonging and happiness to the children. Safety was defined in terms of being loved and cared for by significant family relations such as parents and siblings and of demonstrating love, respect and care towards them. The participants also revealed being allowed a certain level of freedom to make choices and do things, but with this being circumscribed by the moral obligation to participate in different domestic activities, accept parental restraints and express solidarity towards them, which was seen as being crucial to their own safety. Insecurity was discussed in the context of home, school and neighborhood which undermined their agency.

