Abstract

At least one-third of women worldwide has suffered intimate partner violence (IPV) during their lifetime. During pregnancy, IPV has serious consequences on the physical and mental health of women and children. Therefore, this study aims to describe domestic violence and maternal depression in Peruvian patients treated in a public hospital. A cross-sectional survey was conducted on pregnant women between 18 and 40 years of age who attended their prenatal checkups at the San José de Chincha National Hospital located in the Ica region in southern Peru. A total of 316 pregnant women were interviewed, of which 48.4% were between 18 and 25 years of age and 28.2% belonged to a rural area. The frequency of psychological violence and physical aggression was 19.6% (n = 62) and 7% (n = 22), respectively. Furthermore, 22.1% (n = 70) of the participants were at risk of feminicide. Maternal depression was present in 29.1% (n = 92) of the participants and 16.8% (n = 53) had suicidal thoughts. Multivariate analysis showed several risk factors: unwanted pregnancy (adjusted prevalence of the ratio [aPR]: 1.44, confidence interval [CI] 95%: 1.01-2.07), psychological violence (aPR: 1.79, CI 95%: 1.23-2.60), mild risk of feminicide (aPR: 1.97, CI 95%: 1.31-2.961), and a moderate risk of feminicide (aPR: 1.81, CI 95%: 1.11-2.95). In conclusion, the risk of femicide, the frequency of IPV against women, and the rate of maternal depression are all high among pregnant women treated at San Jose de Chincha Hospital, since one in three pregnant women has maternal depression and one in five has been a victim of psychological violence or at risk of feminicide.

