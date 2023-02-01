Abstract

Though prevalent scholarship emphasizes the utility of radiology in recognizing the signs of violence against women (VAW), many healthcare workers struggle with the critical patient communication necessary to address domestic violence and abuse. As factors such as shame, exposure of private family matters, and economic risk can hinder patients from sharing uncomfortable or traumatic experiences, interdisciplinary approaches to VAW offer innovative solutions where words often fail. Utilization of the visual and creative arts can aid in developing mutual understanding between caretaker and patient. Delving into the Violence Against Women Art Map (VAW Art Map), a publicly accessible online map that reveals relationships between 24 global artists who address VAW and their artworks, this article highlights how scholars and practitioners can use art to develop culturally responsive pedagogical practices within healthcare fields. Through the use of transnational feminist mapping, the VAW Art Map highlights cultural and political nuances of VAW across geographies, as well as ten themes prevalent across cultures, including shame and victim blaming, silence, vulnerability, family and societal expectations, religion, empowerment, protest, memorial, language, and law and government. Using a contextualized intersectional framework, the VAW Art Map emphasizes unique visual narratives of VAW across identities and global locations. In conclusion, the author considers how healthcare workers can learn from artists to address the vulnerability of the physical body through the development of nurturing emotional relationships with patients.

