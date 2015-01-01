SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Asmamaw DB, Negash WD, Bitew DA, Belachew TB. Arch. Public Health 2023; 81(1): e67.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology)

DOI

10.1186/s13690-023-01065-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Globally, intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy is the most common and major public health problem. It has a negative effect on the lives of both mother and fetus. Despite its prominence, many countries in East Africa have paid little attention to this issue. This study assessed the prevalence and associated factors of intimate partner violence among pregnant women in East African countries.


Language: en

Keywords

DHS; East Africa; Intimate partner violence; Pregnant women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print