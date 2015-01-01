|
Citation
|
Asmamaw DB, Negash WD, Bitew DA, Belachew TB. Arch. Public Health 2023; 81(1): e67.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Globally, intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy is the most common and major public health problem. It has a negative effect on the lives of both mother and fetus. Despite its prominence, many countries in East Africa have paid little attention to this issue. This study assessed the prevalence and associated factors of intimate partner violence among pregnant women in East African countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
DHS; East Africa; Intimate partner violence; Pregnant women