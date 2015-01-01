Abstract

In this study, the boundary conditions of crash simulation are derived by analyzing the LTAP/OD (left turn across path/opposite direction) crash conditions when driving at an intersection. Head and neck injury are analyze using crash simulation. Using traffic accident databases released national highway traffic safety administration, the crash speed and angle of the LTAP/OD accident at the intersection are derived. Using data of driving path and car-to-car contact section, driving simulation is performed to derive crash points in case of an intersection LTAP/OD crash. After composing a car-to-car crash simulation model with the crash points, crash speeds, angles, six crash analysis is conducted. Based on the simulation results, more dangerous cases are selected and additional crash simulations are calculated with a driver and a passenger dummy. By analyzing the simulation result data on the neck of the dummies, the risk in this boundary condition is evaluated.

