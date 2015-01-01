Abstract

Bionic structures have been widely utilized in the crashworthiness design of thin-walled structures due to their superior energy absorption capabilities. This study constructed a bionic-shell thin-walled tube (BST) with excellent crashworthiness based on the structural bionic principle using the shell shape cross-section as the prototype. First, the theoretical model of the mean crushing force (MCF) for BST under axial compression was developed. An experiment was conducted and the reliability of the finite element model was verified. Then, the effects of structural parameters, such as the number of ribs, wall thickness, and inner tube diameter on the crashworthiness of the BST were investigated using the finite element method. Finally, to obtain the ideal configuration of structural parameters, the BST was optimized using the response surface method (RSM) with specific energy absorption (SEA) and crushing force efficiency (CFE) as the optimization objectives and peak crushing force (PCF) as the constraint condition. The results showed that the BST with six ribs exhibited the best crashworthiness under the same mass. The optimized BST-6 was found to have better energy absorption performance than the double circular tube (DCT) and the bionic-horsetail thin-walled tube (BHT). Compared with the DCT, the SEA and CFE increased by 35.15 % and 32.23 %, respectively.

