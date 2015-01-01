Abstract

Human loss by road accidents has been a devastating issue, which possess negative implications on the socio-economic development of the societies. Most developing countries are recording higher volumes of fatalities whenever a road accident occurs due to the lack of a proper and quick system that reports accidents to the emergency services for an immediate rescue Moreover, the chances of survival of any casualty of an accident is mostly dependent on how quick the emergency medical services arrive at the scene and quickly reaches the nearest hospital with the victims for treatment. This paper introduces a robust automatic vehicle accident detection and alert system, which uses an accelerometer to detect the tilting and the crashing of the vehicle, sends the Global Positioning System (GPS) location of the accident scene to intended security, medical and family contacts. The proposed design achieved a turnaround response, which is faster than conventional rescue system without these features.Hence, saving more lives as possible through technology. Most governments in all these developing countries, are embarking on a vision to work on the best way possible to reduce the occurrence of these road accidents by raising awareness and offering efficient road safety lessons. Realistically, in most cases, accidents occur unexpectedly or mistakenly thus the main challenge has been timeliness in reaching the victims involved in an accident and taking them to the hospital for treatment. This problem is normally caused by the provision of late reports or even the conveyance of insufficient information about the accident including the location of the scene to the emergency services or rescue authorities.Hence there is a greater need to introduce and establish an internet of things (IoT) related automated system used to detect an accident, notify the nearest emergency services to offer immediate medical services to the victims, and promptly notify the immediate family member of an effective rescue system to save human lives.



2021 IEEE 6th International Forum on Research and Technology for Society and Industry (RTSI)

Language: en