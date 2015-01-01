Abstract

Metacognitive awareness, insight into one's abilities, is thought to be disrupted in depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with more negative metacognitive biases and reduced awareness, respectively. However, studies have rarely examined global aspects of metacognitive awareness in depression and PTSD, instead using task-specific measures. In 467 trauma-exposed post-9/11 veterans, we administered assessments of PTSD and depression, self-report and objective measures of cognitive functioning (neuropsychological battery of memory, attention, and executive function measures), and self-report and objective measures of general health (index of five cardiometabolic factors). We used self-report/objective correlations to measure metacognitive sensitivity and 'self-report minus objective' scores to measure bias. We also examined associations between changes in metacognitive awareness and changes in PTSD and depression over time. Metacognitive sensitivity was comparable between individuals with and without PTSD and depression. However, metacognitive bias was significantly more negative in those with greater depressive symptoms (i.e., underconfidence) across cognition and health, independent of PTSD symptoms. Notably, metacognitive bias changes covaried with depressive and PTSD symptom changes two years later. This shows that, in trauma-exposed veterans, negative metacognitive biases are specifically related to depressive symptoms and these biases may be relatively domain general. Further, our longitudinal results suggest that, rather than being a stable trait, metacognitive biases change with PTSD/depressive symptoms over time.

