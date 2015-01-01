Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in drastic disruptions to lives and possible pernicious impacts on mental health, including suicidality. Understanding these relations, as well as impacts on at-risk populations, is essential. The present study examined changes in daily behaviors and cognitions after the implementation of physical/social distancing mandates in individuals with symptoms of suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) and/or suicidal ideation. Adults (N = 5,528) across 10 countries completed online self-report measures. There were significant main effects of time and various configurations of interactions between time, SCS, and suicidal ideation in predicting behaviors (outdoor and social engagements) and cognitions (thoughts about health, finances, and living situation). Cross-culturally, individuals with more severe SCS symptoms generally had the largest changes in behaviors and cognitions, though this effect was not replicated across all countries. Overall, these findings highlight the implications of the potentially mutually exacerbating influences of routine disruptions and suicide risk and the importance of examining associations cross-culturally.

