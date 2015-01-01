|
Pilarska I, Grabska K, Stachurski J. Adv. Clin. Exp. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37140017
BackgroundSuicide attempts among pediatric patients are currently one of the most critical issues in modern psychiatry and emergency medicine, and constitute a serious public health problem that affects people of almost every age group. It is often emphasized that attempted suicide is a cry for help, and according to international studies, the pandemic year of 2020 massively impacted the frequency of suicide attempts among children. However, such studies have yet to appear in Poland.
Emergency Medicine; Mental health; Pediatrics; Psychiatry; Self-harm