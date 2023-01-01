Abstract

There are elevated rates of trauma in individuals with suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and individuals with suicidality or bereaved by suicide have an increased risk of trauma. Due to this relationship between trauma and suicide, there is a consensus from experts that suicide prevention work must be trauma-informed. Currently, there is a dearth of research on trauma-informed programs and interventions for those thinking of suicide or supports for individuals bereaved by suicide, leaving service providers without guidance on trauma-informed practices with suicide, and individuals with co-occurring traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts and behaviors without access to trauma-informed services. This article uses the framework of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's trauma-informed principles to provide guidance to organizations on the application of trauma-informed practices in their work in suicide prevention, with individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors and with suicide loss survivors. Systemic barriers and concerns are also discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)



Impact Statement



Using Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service's principles of trauma-informed care, this article provides a trauma-informed framework for suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention work that can be applied across a diversity of settings and used by service providers in a variety of clinical and nonclinical roles. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

