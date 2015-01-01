SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shen F, Liu Y. J. Fam. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-023-00568-w

Previous studies shed light on the potential role of secure parental attachment in mitigating the effects of child sexual abuse (CSA) on the survivors' long-term psychological distress. However, few studies have explored both approach and avoidance coping strategies as mediators of the link between parental attachment and psychological distress in a nonclinical sample. The purpose of this study was to examine the respective mediating effects of approach coping and avoidance coping on the relationship between perceived parental attachment, CSA severity, and psychological distress.


Child Sexual Abuse; Coping; Parental Attachment; Psychological Distress

