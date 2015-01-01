Abstract

hild abuse continues to be a major public health problem in Sri Lanka. According to the statistics of the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA), Sri Lanka, a total of 1332 complaints relating to CSA had been received by the NCPA in the year 2021 alone (National Child Protection authority, 2021). A study by Perera et al. found that 14% of female and male children under 18 years in Sri Lanka, have been subjected to some form of sexual abuse (Perera and Østbye, 2009). Evidence suggests that lack of knowledge about sexual and reproductive health is one of the main reasons for sexual victimization among children in Sri Lanka (Hettiarachchi, 2022).



Sex education is defined as "an age-appropriate, culturally relevant approach to teaching about sex and relationships by providing scientifically accurate, realistic, non-judgmental information" (Ecker and Kirby, 2009). Sex education extends beyond the transfer of knowledge on human physiology, reproductive system and the prevention of STIs, but aims at achieving a respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships and promoting safe sexual experiences, free of coercion, discrimination and violence (World Health Organization, 2018).



Parents are an important group to target in delivering sex education to children, as they have ample opportunity to integrate these matters into everyday conversations. In addition, parents have the primary role in teaching their children about safety in other areas such as road safety, protection from illness etc., and would be best in tailoring such knowledge in accordance with their child's cognitive and social maturity (Foster, 2017). Furthermore, it is the parents that decide who have access to their children and the ones to detect early warning signs of any inappropriate sexual behaviour towards their children. Parents are also the ones the children often disclose about any abuse and the ones who initiate any legal or mental health support for their children following abuse (Foster, 2017). For all these reasons, it is vital for parents to have accurate knowledge about sexual abuse and its prevention.