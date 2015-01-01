Abstract

This study aims to evaluate (i) the knowledge levels and attitudes of fathers toward child sexual abuse (CSA), (ii) factors influencing their knowledge and attitudes, and (iii) views on the CSA, using a sequential exploratory mixed method and a cross-sectional and phenomenological approach. The quantitative stage was conducted with the fathers of 258 children in a public primary school in Turkey between June and August 2021. In the qualitative stage, data were collected through face-to-face interviews with 14 fathers between October 2021 and January 2022 using a sociodemographic form, the CSA Knowledge/Attitude Scale (CSAKAS) and a semi-structured interview form. The mean total CSAKAS score was 129.51 ± 20.23. CSAKAS total scores were found to be higher in those with bachelor's or higher education degrees (F = 3.374, p = 0.019), background knowledge of CSA (t = 4.291, p < 0.001), receiving information about protecting their child from sexual abuse (t = 3.633, p < 0.001) and having a higher level of communication with their children (r = 0.422, p < 0.001). In the analysis of the qualitative data, three main themes emerged: the emotional conceptualization of CSA, potential drivers of CSA and protectors against CSA. According to the results, fathers do not take responsibility for CSA, so it is recommended to plan educational programs.

