SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Olajumoke DB, Oluseyi O. Ife Psychol. 2023; 31(1): 35-43.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Ife Center for Psychological Studies)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study attempts to examine the psycho-social impact of child sexual abuse on the victim's total growth. Evidence has shown that a high percentage of  adults are exposed to a traumatic event(s) in their childhood in Nigeria and around the world. This project is a theoretical work that discussed the concept  of child sexual abuse, the perpetrator, the victims, and the immediate and long-term impact of the abuse on the victims' psycho-social state. It  also discussed the intervention of professional trauma-informed counselling in helping the victim(s) of child sexual abuse. This paper is based on the  premise that trauma-informed counselling should be of help in removing or reducing the impact of a trauma on all aspects of a client's life or some of the  negative impacts should be removed, which would help the client to live a normal life. The researcher recommended that parents and caregivers  should be vigilant when it comes to childcare or the protection of their child(ren); parents or caregivers should not trust their child(ren) to the care of people that are of questionable character. Children should also be encouraged to speak out and learn to object to unacceptable requests. Also, there  should be some appreciable numbers of professional trauma-informed counsellors and centres due to the rate of occurrence of the case. 


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print