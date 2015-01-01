Abstract

This study attempts to examine the psycho-social impact of child sexual abuse on the victim's total growth. Evidence has shown that a high percentage of adults are exposed to a traumatic event(s) in their childhood in Nigeria and around the world. This project is a theoretical work that discussed the concept of child sexual abuse, the perpetrator, the victims, and the immediate and long-term impact of the abuse on the victims' psycho-social state. It also discussed the intervention of professional trauma-informed counselling in helping the victim(s) of child sexual abuse. This paper is based on the premise that trauma-informed counselling should be of help in removing or reducing the impact of a trauma on all aspects of a client's life or some of the negative impacts should be removed, which would help the client to live a normal life. The researcher recommended that parents and caregivers should be vigilant when it comes to childcare or the protection of their child(ren); parents or caregivers should not trust their child(ren) to the care of people that are of questionable character. Children should also be encouraged to speak out and learn to object to unacceptable requests. Also, there should be some appreciable numbers of professional trauma-informed counsellors and centres due to the rate of occurrence of the case.

