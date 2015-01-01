|
Dierkhising CB, Eastman AL, Chan K. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2023; 150: e106989.
Commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) is related to both child welfare (CW) and juvenile justice (JJ) system involvement, yet research of CSE largely examines single system involvement. Using a sample of justice involved females with histories in out-of-home care, this study explores dual system contact for females with CSE experiences (n = 225) compared to a matched sample of females without a history of CSE (n = 237). Differences between the samples' system experiences were compared using chi-square analyses or t-tests of group mean differences. Nearly all females had a history of at least one maltreatment allegation and between 69% and 76% of the samples were classified as dual system females as measured by the justice-involved youth also having a substantiated case of maltreatment. The CSE sample, compared to the no-CSE sample, had significantly more contact with the juvenile justice system including more arrests, petitions filed, bench warrants, and entrances to detention.
Language: en
Child welfare; Commercial sexual exploitation; Dual system youth; Juvenile justice