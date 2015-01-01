Abstract

PURPOSE

Our study expands correctional research by examining violence as a heterogenous event, and by exploring spatial factors that shape the circumstances surrounding violence towards prison staff. In doing so, we contribute to the literature by increasing what is known about prison violence, highlighting how to enhance policy and practice.

Methods

Using staff assault incident data, we examine facility security level, crowding, incident location and time of day as spatial factors in the analyses. We use multinomial logistic regression analyses to examine how spatial factors are associated with violence involving (a) no weapon, (b) items, (c) liquids, or (d) bodily fluids.

Results

Space and time influence the likelihood of the expression of particular types of violence. Spatial factors had unique effects on the role of weapons in violence towards correctional staff.

Conclusions

To more effectively prevent violence, we must address the space-based factors that facilitate particular kinds of violence. Implications for policy and practice include the strategic positioning of staff within institutions, training of staff, and alternatives to confinement for seriously mentally ill incarcerated persons.

