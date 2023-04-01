Abstract

PURPOSE

Although intimate partner violence is a type of violence that women are frequently exposed to, its victims are adversely affected by violence at various levels, bio-psycho-socially. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between exposure to spousal violence, communication skills and burnout levels in female nurses.



Material and methods

The study was carried out in a descriptive and cross-sectional research design. The study was conducted in a university hospital in the Black Sea region of Turkey in September 2021. Sample selection was not made in the study, and female nurses who agreed to participate in the study were included in the study. The study's sample size is 165 female nurses. A personal Information Form, Intimate Partner Violence Scale, Communication Skills Scale, and Burnout Scale were used to collect data.



Findings

It was concluded that the exposure of female nurses to spouse violence significantly affects their communication skills and there is a significant relationship between nurses' communication skills and burnout levels (P = 0.001).



Practical implications

The attitudes and behaviors of nurses who are strong in the caregiving process are very important. Personal characteristics, communication styles and body language of nurses who are exposed to partner violence are reflected in nursing care practices and affect the caregiving process. In this context, prevention and intervention approaches for intimate partner violence of female nurses should be known.

Language: en