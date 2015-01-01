|
Citation
Rafiei S, Pashazadeh Kan F, Raoofi S, Shafiee F, Masoumi M, Bagheribayati F, Javan Biparva A, Noorani Mejareh Z, Sanaei M, Dolati Y, Abdollahi B, Khani S, Parnian E, Nosrati Sanjabad E, Ghashghaee A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37578189
Abstract
AIM: Given that patients with cancer may commit suicide due to physical and mental problems, the present study objectives were to identify particular risk factors of different subgroup of patients including type of cancer, gender, age, type and time of suicide, and geographical region to facilitate early care and psychosocial support.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; systematic review; meta-analysis; Cancer; global