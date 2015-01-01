Abstract

AIM: Given that patients with cancer may commit suicide due to physical and mental problems, the present study objectives were to identify particular risk factors of different subgroup of patients including type of cancer, gender, age, type and time of suicide, and geographical region to facilitate early care and psychosocial support.



METHODS: A comprehensive review of databases including Embase, Scopus, PubMed, and Web of Science was conducted for original articles published in English from January 2000 to March 2022. It is based on the PRISMA checklist.



RESULTS: After reviewing 69 articles selected from 15 countries, the total prevalence rate of suicide among 34,157,856 patients with cancer was estimated 67,169, at 0.013 (95% CI, 0.008-0.021). The highest suicide prevalence was related to gastrointestinal cancer, estimated at 0.204 (95% CI, 0.161-0.255). A gender-based meta-analysis showed that the prevalence of suicide/suicidal ideation was higher among men, estimated at 0.013 (95% CI, 0.008-0.023) compared with women, at 0.006 (95% CI, 0.002-0.017).



CONCLUSION: Based on study results, suicide-prevention strategies should be aimed at patients younger than 40 years of age to effectively resolve their mental health disorders and promote their self-efficacy in successful management of the disease.

Language: en