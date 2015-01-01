SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moukaddam N, Lamichhane B, Salas R, Goodman W, Sabharwal A. Behav. Neurol. 2023; 2023: e8552180.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)

DOI

10.1155/2023/8552180

PMID

37575401

PMCID

PMC10423091

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death across different age groups. The persistence of suicidal ideation and the progression of suicidal ideations to action could be related to impulsivity, the tendency to act on urges with low temporal latency, and little forethought. Quantifying impulsivity could thus help suicidality estimation and risk assessments in ideation-to-action suicidality frameworks.

METHODS: To model suicidality with impulsivity quantification, we obtained questionnaires, behavioral tests, heart rate variability (HRV), and resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging measurements from 34 participants with mood disorders. The participants were categorized into three suicidality groups based on their Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview: none, low, and moderate to severe.

RESULTS: Questionnaire and HRV-based impulsivity measures were significantly different between the suicidality groups with higher subscales of impulsivity associated with higher suicidality. A multimodal system to characterize impulsivity objectively resulted in a classification accuracy of 96.77% in the three-class suicidality group prediction task.

CONCLUSIONS: This study elucidates the relative sensitivity of various impulsivity measures in differentiating participants with suicidality and demonstrates suicidality prediction with high accuracy using a multimodal objective impulsivity characterization in participants with mood disorders.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Mood Disorders; Mental Health; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide/psychology; Impulsive Behavior/physiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print