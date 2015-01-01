|
Citation
Moukaddam N, Lamichhane B, Salas R, Goodman W, Sabharwal A. Behav. Neurol. 2023; 2023: e8552180.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
37575401
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death across different age groups. The persistence of suicidal ideation and the progression of suicidal ideations to action could be related to impulsivity, the tendency to act on urges with low temporal latency, and little forethought. Quantifying impulsivity could thus help suicidality estimation and risk assessments in ideation-to-action suicidality frameworks.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Mood Disorders; Mental Health; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide/psychology; Impulsive Behavior/physiology