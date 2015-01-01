|
Baca KJ, Salsbury SA. Chiropr. Man. Therap. 2023; 31(1): e30.
37580756
BACKGROUND: Trauma is an emotional response to distressing events where coping and subsequent recovery are absent. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are traumas, occurring before the age of 18 years, such as child abuse or neglect, caregiver instability, and household dysfunction. Sixty-four percent of the U.S. population report experiencing at least one ACE, with over 1 billion children experiencing abuse and neglect annually worldwide. Chronic exposure to stressful circumstances or multiple traumatic events has negative physiologic impacts. Persons who experience 3 or more ACEs in childhood are at greater risk of poor mental health outcomes and may be more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors, predisposing them to long-term health impacts, such as metabolic diseases, anxiety, depression, substance use, and chronic pain. Trauma informed care (TIC) is a recommended approach to healthcare delivery across professions, especially when a trauma history is suspected. This commentary aims to increase awareness of the impact of ACEs on health outcomes and introduce TIC concepts as they may apply to chiropractic care for adults with a history of ACEs.
Public Health; Adverse childhood experiences; Patient-centered care; Adult survivors of child adverse events; Manipulation, chiropractic; Model, biopsychosocial; Psychological trauma