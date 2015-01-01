Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is an emotional response to distressing events where coping and subsequent recovery are absent. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are traumas, occurring before the age of 18 years, such as child abuse or neglect, caregiver instability, and household dysfunction. Sixty-four percent of the U.S. population report experiencing at least one ACE, with over 1 billion children experiencing abuse and neglect annually worldwide. Chronic exposure to stressful circumstances or multiple traumatic events has negative physiologic impacts. Persons who experience 3 or more ACEs in childhood are at greater risk of poor mental health outcomes and may be more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors, predisposing them to long-term health impacts, such as metabolic diseases, anxiety, depression, substance use, and chronic pain. Trauma informed care (TIC) is a recommended approach to healthcare delivery across professions, especially when a trauma history is suspected. This commentary aims to increase awareness of the impact of ACEs on health outcomes and introduce TIC concepts as they may apply to chiropractic care for adults with a history of ACEs.



DISCUSSION: This commentary reviews an introductory model (4R's: realize, recognize, respond, resist re-traumatization) as one TIC framework used by healthcare practitioners. Prior trauma can lessen trust, alter perceptions of physical touch, and hands-on examinations and chiropractic treatments may trigger stress responses. Using TIC after appropriate training, includes referrals to multidisciplinary providers to address trauma-related concerns outside the scope of chiropractic, and screening for ACEs if deemed appropriate. Creating safe spaces, communicating clearly, avoiding victimizing language, explaining procedures, asking for consent before physical contact, and giving patients choice and control in their own care may avoid triggering prior traumas.



CONCLUSION: Given the high worldwide prevalence of persons experiencing 3 or more ACEs, TIC principles are practical adaptations to chiropractic care for use with many patient populations. As TIC and ACEs are emerging concepts within chiropractic, students and practitioners are encouraged to undertake additional training to better understand these complex and sensitive topics. Exploratory research on the incidence, presentation, and impacts of various trauma types, including ACEs, to support adoption of TIC in chiropractic settings is essential.

