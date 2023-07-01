Abstract

Performing a secondary task while driving causes a decline in driving performance. This phenomenon, called dual-task interference, can have lethal consequences. Previous fMRI studies have looked at the changes in the average brain activity to uncover the neural correlates of dual-task interference. From these results, it is unclear whether the overall modulations in brain activity result from general effects such as task difficulty, attentional modulations, and mental effort or whether it is caused by a change in the responses specific to each condition due to dual-task interference. To overcome this limitation, here, we used multi-voxel pattern analysis (MVPA) to interrogate the change in the information content in multiple brain regions during dual-task interference in simulated driving. Participants performed a lane-change task in a simulated driving environment, along with a tone discrimination task with either short or long onset time difference (Stimulus Onset Asynchrony, SOA) between the two tasks. Behavioral results indicated a robust dual-task effect on lane-change reaction time (RT). MVPA revealed regions that carry information about the driving lane-change direction (shift right/shift left), including the superior parietal lobe (SPL), visual, and motor regions. Comparison of decoding accuracies across SOA conditions in the SPL region revealed lower accuracy in the short compared to the long SOA condition. This change in accuracy was not observed in the visual and motor regions. These findings suggest that the dual-task interference in driving may be related to the disturbance of information processing in the SPL region.

