Ty SH, Sudha Ty DS, Sasanka KK, Nageswar Rao K, T P. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e41679.
37575869
BACKGROUND: Phosgene is a chemical used in the manufacture of plastics and pesticides. Phosgene remains one of the most dangerous of today's high-volume chemicals, as evidenced by the deaths and widespread evacuations caused by its release in industrial accidents. The respiratory system is most severely harmed by exposure to phosgene.
bilateral fluffy alveolar deposits; phosgene gas; phosgene poisoning; pneumonitis; triphosgene gas