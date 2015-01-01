Abstract

BACKGROUND: Phosgene is a chemical used in the manufacture of plastics and pesticides. Phosgene remains one of the most dangerous of today's high-volume chemicals, as evidenced by the deaths and widespread evacuations caused by its release in industrial accidents. The respiratory system is most severely harmed by exposure to phosgene.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 39-year-old male patient arrived feeling short of breath, nauseous, and tachypnoeic after being exposed to triphosgene gas at work. Upon examination, the patient's oxygen saturation (spo2) was 72% without oxygen, 95% on 15 L of oxygen (o2), hemodynamically unstable, and transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) for additional care. A ventilator was started in non-invasive mode, and antibiotics were administered based on an initial CT scan of the chest that revealed bilateral fluffy alveolar deposits. The same course of treatment was continued on day two. Chest X-ray shadows improved starting on day three. Saturation is 95% after weaning off Niv support and placing 5 L of o2. He was discharged with oral medications once he was hemodynamically stable.



CONCLUSION: An incidental phosgene poisoning is described in detail here, along with its clinical symptoms and treatment. It is critical to suspect phosgene gas exposure and monitor such patients to save lives.

Language: en