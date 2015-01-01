Abstract

In this article, supplementary data analyses regarding the association between different types of child maltreatment (CM) and diabetes as well as mediation analyses examining the role of personality functioning are provided (original research article: 'Associations of different types of child maltreatment and diabetes in adulthood - the mediating effect of personality functioning: findings from a population-based representative German sample') (Zara et al., 2023). Analyses are based on a representative sample of the German population (N = 5,041). Data was acquired through a representative survey conducted by the independent research institute USUMA Berlin. CM, personality functioning, a diabetes diagnosis as well as symptoms of depression and anxiety were assessed using self-report questionnaires (CTQ, OPD-SQS, PHQ-4). Correlation analyses for all used variables were conducted. Independent t-tests were performed to examine whether symptoms of depression and anxiety are elevated in patients with diabetes and CM (compared to no CM). Regarding the odd ratios (ORs) calculated to examine the association between types of CM and diabetes as well as mediation analyses investigating the role of personality functioning in these associations, sensitivity analyses with persons ≥ 30 years are provided. The additional analyses are intended to add to the body of research showing that patients with diabetes experience symptoms of depression and anxiety more frequently compared to the general population (Kampling and Kruse, 2020; Chireh et al., 2019; Smith et al., 2018), examine the association between different types of CM and diabetes, and explore the role of personality functioning in the association between CM and diabetes.

