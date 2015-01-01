Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this prospective study was to establish the influence of baseline functional status on the incidence of falls.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study was performed in an epidemiological sample of postmenopausal women from the RAC-OST-POL study. At baseline there were 978 postmenopausal women with a mean age of 65.9 ± 7.6 years, and at the end of 10-year follow-up 640 patients with a mean age of 65.04 ± 6.95 years remained in observation. Functional status was established at baseline using a stand up and go test (SAG) and the Lawton Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL) scale. Afterwards, data on fall incidence were updated annually using phone interviews.



RESULTS: In a 10-year period of observation, in 384 (60%) women at least one fall occurred. At baseline, 90% of subjects achieved maximal value in the IADL scale (24 points). Although the difference between mean IADL score in those who fell and did not fall was noticeable (23.50 ± 1.68 vs. 23.65 ± 1.47, respectively), the category of any IADL score below 24 points was significantly more frequent in women with falls (71.9% vs. 28.1%; chi-square 4.2, p < 0.05). The SAG score in the subgroup with falls was (10.75 ± 3.39) and did not differ in comparison to subgroup without falls (10.27 ± 2.72).



CONCLUSION: The baseline result of the IADL scale but not that of the SAG test are related to the incidence of falls in a 10-year prospective observation. Adequate correction of functional status may benefit patients and reduce the fall rate.

