Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic accidents are an important issue for public health and a threat for sustainable development, with pedestrians and cyclists having been recognized as the most vulnerable actors on the streets. The objective of this study was to analyze the profiles of pedestrians and cyclists who died as a result of traffic accidents in Colombia during the 1998-2019 period.



METHODS: An observational and descriptive study, with the deaths due to traffic accidents in Colombia between 1998 and 2019 as data source. Secondary data were taken from the Vital statistics of Colombia (EEVV), published by Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadística (DANE). A trend analysis of the number of deaths during the period under study was performed, and such number was examined against sex to identify potential differences. Multiple correspondence analysis was employed to elaborate the profile of pedestrians and cyclists who die due to traffic accidents. Three profiles were prepared for each road actor: a global profile, one for 1998, and another for 2019.



RESULTS: The mortality profiles are different for pedestrians and cyclists, and, in turn, there are also demographic, geographic, and socioeconomic conditions in each type of road actor, which determine higher mortality risks. High population density, younger age group in the cyclists and adults among the pedestrians, low schooling levels and absence of health insurance are suggested as key factors in these profiles. Related to sex, for men is not possible to establish a profile. Women's cases are commonly related to health insurance, age, and population density.



CONCLUSIONS: Several contextual and demographic characteristics in pedestrians and cyclists allow delimiting mortality profiles. The profiles that were identified suggest the need to articulate road safety policies with other social and development policies in order to coordinate and integrate intersectoral actions that reduce mortality in these road actors.

