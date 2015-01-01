Abstract

BACKGROUND: The amplitude of low-frequency fluctuation (ALFF) is a measure of spontaneous brain activity derived from resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI). Previous research has suggested that abnormal ALFF values may be associated with major depressive disorder (MDD) and suicide attempts in adolescents. In this study, our aim was to investigate the differences in ALFF values between adolescent MDD patients with and without a history of suicide attempts, and to explore the potential utility of ALFF as a neuroimaging biomarker for aiding in the diagnosis and prediction of suicide attempts in this population.



METHODS: The study included 34 adolescent depression patients with suicide attempts (SU group), 43 depression patients without suicide attempts (NSU group), and 36 healthy controls (HC group). Depression was diagnosed using a threshold score greater than 17 on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS). The rs-fMRI was employed to calculate zALFF values and compare differences among the groups. Associations between zALFF values in specific brain regions and clinical variables such as emotion regulation difficulties were explored using Pearson partial correlation analysis. Receiver-Operating Characteristics (ROC) analysis assessed the ability of mean zALFF values to differentiate between SU and NSU groups.



RESULTS: Significant differences in zALFF values were observed in the left and right inferior temporal gyrus (l-ITG, r-ITG) and right fusiform gyrus (r-FG) among the three groups (GRF corrected). Both SU and NSU groups exhibited increased zALFF values in the inferior temporal gyrus compared to the HC group. Furthermore, the SU group showed significantly higher zALFF values in the l-ITG and r-FG compared to both the NSU group and the HC group. Partial correlation analysis revealed a negative correlation between zALFF values in the left superior and middle frontal gyrus (l-SFG, l-MFG) and the degree of emotional dysregulation in the SU group (R = -0.496, p = 0.003; R = -0.484, p = 0.005). Combining zALFF values from the l-ITG and r-FG achieved successful discrimination between depressed adolescents with and without suicide attempts (AUC = 0.855) with high sensitivity (86%) and specificity (71%).



CONCLUSION: Depressed adolescents with suicidal behavior exhibit unique neural activity patterns in the inferior temporal gyrus and fusiform gyrus. These findings highlight the potential utility of these specific brain regions as biomarkers for identifying suicide risk in depressed adolescents. Furthermore, associations between emotion dysregulation and activity in their frontal gyrus regions were observed. These findings provide preliminary yet pertinent insights into the pathophysiology of suicide in depressed adolescents.

