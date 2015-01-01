|
BACKGROUND: Peripartum depression (PPD) is a serious public health issue associated with severe and potentially long-term adverse maternal and child developmental outcomes. Suicide and overdose, for example, accounts for up to a third of maternal deaths. A current depression diagnosis with no active treatment is a common risk factor for maternal suicide. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) is a non-pharmacological treatment that has recently shown some promise as an effective treatment with limited side effects for PPD, but more research is required. This study aims to identify current barriers and potential facilitators for women with PPD accessing treatment in general, and rTMS specifically.
barriers; treatment; experiences; facilitators; peripartum depression; repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation