Abstract

Smart cities have been introduced globally. It involves technical development and economic, social, and environmental objectives. In response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and global trends, Korea has prepared legal and institutional measures for smart city composition. This study reviewed the importance of key documents and agreements in Daegu Metropolitan City to reduce disaster risk for the vulnerable in the context of smart cities. 25 research studies were critically and systematically reviewed from the perspective of disaster risk reduction in smart cities. In its disaster safety areas, Daegu Metropolitan City aims to reduce property damage and casualties that may occur because of physical events such as collapse, water-related disasters, and heatwaves by up to 20%. Smart disaster mitigation involves data collection, sharing, and propagation. The entire process is handled on a safety platform called Data hub. According to the Daegu Metropolitan City government, solving social problems and managing disasters is key to a smart city, and it is striving to improve the efficiency of other cities. However, Daegu has limitations because it is a service-oriented smart city, and it is necessary to engage citizens to participate, raise awareness of the smart city, and educate them on the platform. The study results recommend future research that focus on disaster risk reduction and resilience in smart cities worldwide.

Language: en