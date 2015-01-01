SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Thango N, Baticulon RE, Lippa L. Int. J. Health Policy Manag. 2023; 12: e7521.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Kerman University of Medical Sciences and Health)

DOI

10.34172/ijhpm.2023.7521

PMID

37579434

Abstract

The paucity of robust neurotrauma data is felt most in regions that experience a higher burden of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The scoping review done by Barthélemy et al provides insight into the current state of national registries in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) while also exploring the tools required to standardize data collection. In this commentary, we reflect on the barriers to data collection (ie, creation and maintenance of a TBI registry) and explore how registries can aid both scientific output and preventative public awareness campaigns that may pave the way to improved health policy and social change that avert mortality and morbidity from TBI.


Language: en

Keywords

Research; Health Policy; TBI; National Data Registries; Neurotrauma Registry; Neurotrauma Surveillance

