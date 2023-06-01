Abstract

PURPOSE: COVID-19 forced many youth risk prevention programs to be adapted to virtual formats. It remains unclear whether virtual programming is as effective as in-person programming. This study examined program logistics, differences in reach of at-risk youth and risk reduction in a youth substance use prevention program before and after being adapted to a virtual platform due to COVID-19.



METHODS: Rural high school students in a substance use prevention program completed baseline and follow-up surveys. Data were included from two program cohorts, one in 2020 (In-person; N = 331) and the second in 2021 (virtual; N = 426). Survey data were analyzed to compare differences between cohorts in ability to reach at-risk youth and effects on risk reduction. Data on program logistics were drawn from open-ended facilitator questionnaires and site observation reports. These data were analyzed to understand benefits and challenges with virtual program implementation.



RESULTS: In-person participants were older, in a higher grade, and reported higher rates of substance abuse, reported higher rates of substance use, sexual behaviors, and risky sex. Virtual program participants reported higher rates of unprotected sex and future intentions of unprotected sex. Neither program showed significant reduction in risk intermediary factors. Positive attitudes about the benefits of substance use increased during the virtual program. Thematic analysis revealed problems with implementing the virtual program, including low attendance and technology issues.



DISCUSSION: In-person programs moved to virtual delivery may be less effective at reaching at-risk youth, may have smaller impact on risk prevention and may encounter logistical problems. Because previous research has found that technology-based interventions can be effective, future research should seek to evaluate how to strengthen evidence-based practices when delivery modality changes.

Language: en