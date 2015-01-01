Abstract

BACKGROUND: A significant portion of suicides are precipitated by interpersonal relationship problems. AIMS: To examine demographic and clinical correlates of any intimate partner conflicts (IPC) and other interpersonal conflicts (OPC) as suicide precipitants.



METHODS: We analyzed data on 92,805 (72,628 male; 20,177 female) adult suicide decedents from the 2017 to 2019 U.S. National Violent Death Reporting System, using multinomial and binary logistic regression models. We included case examples from coroners/medical examiner (CME) and law enforcement (LE) agency reports.



RESULTS: Of all decedents, 23.6% had IPC and 8.0% had OPC as a suicide precipitant. Compared to those without any relationship conflict, those who had IPC or OPC were younger and more likely to have had previous suicide attempt(s), alcohol/other substance use problems, and job/finance/housing and legal problems. Compared to those with OPC, those with IPC were more likely to be male and Hispanic and had higher odds of previous suicide attempt, depression diagnosis, alcohol problems, and more acute crises. CME/LE reports showed distress of divorce/break-up, other life stressors, prior suicide attempt(s), alcohol/other substance involvement, and/or loss of family support.



CONCLUSIONS: Access to behavioral health treatment for those at risk of suicide in the face of IPC or OPC is essential for suicide prevention.

Language: en