SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dupont D, Larivière-Bastien D, Caron JG, Beaudoin C, Gravel J, Gagnon I, Burstein B, Beaudin M, Rose SC, Yeates KO, Beauchamp MH. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/jpepsy/jsad044

PMID

37579243

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Little is known about the symptoms, signs, and management guidelines for children under the age of 6 years after they sustain a concussion. Caregivers of such young children may have unique concerns and encounter different challenges from those of school-age children given the distinctive developmental characteristics of the early childhood period. This study aimed to explore the experience of caregivers through semistructured interviews to inform clinical practice.

METHODS: Fifty caregivers of children aged 6 months to 5.99 years were interviewed 3 months postinjury for this qualitative study to document their experience in relation to their child's accident, recovery, and healthcare provisions.

RESULTS: Four main themes were identified: (1) visible changes associated with caregiver concerns, (2) a roller-coaster of emotions after the injury, (3) healthcare providers' role in addressing the need for reassurance, and (4) the need for better information after the injury.

CONCLUSION: The findings provide critical insight into the unique experiences and information needs of caregivers of young children who sustain concussion. The challenges identified can inform healthcare professionals regarding the needs of caregivers after early concussion and contribute to building a knowledge base for the development of age-appropriate anticipatory guidance for caregiver mental health and child recovery.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Traumatic brain injury; Healthcare; Early childhood; Health promotion and prevention; Parent; Qualitative methods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print