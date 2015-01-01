|
Citation
|
Dupont D, Larivière-Bastien D, Caron JG, Beaudoin C, Gravel J, Gagnon I, Burstein B, Beaudin M, Rose SC, Yeates KO, Beauchamp MH. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37579243
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Little is known about the symptoms, signs, and management guidelines for children under the age of 6 years after they sustain a concussion. Caregivers of such young children may have unique concerns and encounter different challenges from those of school-age children given the distinctive developmental characteristics of the early childhood period. This study aimed to explore the experience of caregivers through semistructured interviews to inform clinical practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; Traumatic brain injury; Healthcare; Early childhood; Health promotion and prevention; Parent; Qualitative methods