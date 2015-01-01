Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of individuals who attended the emergency department of a tertiary care center in Muscat, Oman following a suicide attempt.



METHODS: A retrospective study (N=154) was conducted between January 2015 and June 2018. Information that was collected included sociodemographic variables (age, nationality, sex, marital status, and occupation), risk (medical comorbidities, psychiatric history, substance misuse, alcohol misuse, and previous history of suicide attempts), and precipitating factors, as well as the chosen methods for the suicide attempts.



RESULTS: In all, 83.1% of the sample were Omanis, and women constituted 69.5%. The mean age of the sample was 27 years; 30% were students, 42% were unemployed, and 40.9% had a history of psychiatric disorders. Family conflict, suffering from chronic illness, and having social problems were the most common precipitating factors for the suicide attempt. The most common method used in the suicide attempt was drug overdose (48.1%), mainly involving paracetamol (acetaminophen) (40%). Significant gender differences emerged in precipitating factors, history of substance misuse, and methods of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: The data from this study are consistent with international trends that suggest that women and younger age groups are the most vulnerable to suicide attempts. Although in its infancy, the type of research presented here could lay the groundwork for preventive interventions and programs.

Language: en