Abstract

Suicide is a worldwide phenomenon resulting in the deaths of more than 700,000 people each year. For every suicide, there are those left behind. The research on sibling's experiences of grief and the support they require after the loss of their sibling is limited. This study explored the experiences of grief and the support siblings bereaved through suicide experienced. Support groups passed on study information to individuals they felt were suitable for participation. Ten adult siblings were interviewed for the study. Thematic analysis was used to find three themes, shared understanding, holding space for grief, and relationships. The findings indicate that siblings desire support from other siblings bereaved through suicide, as well as social support free from stigma that is willing to listen. The relationship between the suicided sibling and the living sibling had effects on the grief experience, as well as parentification, and effects from organisational interaction.

