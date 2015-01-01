Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have questioned how the devastation of the pandemic might impact suicide rates. While initial evidence on suicide rates during the early stages of the pandemic is mixed, there are signs we should still remain vigilant. One way of conceptualizing the long-term effects of the pandemic is as a source of multiple traumatic events: the collective trauma of widespread illness and death and social upheaval, individual traumas from the virus itself (e.g., serious illness and disability, traumatic grief, vicarious trauma), traumas from the social and economic consequences (e.g., domestic violence, unemployment), and its intersections with pre-pandemic traumas and oppression. Given trauma is a well-established risk factor for suicide, this carries significant implications for suicide prevention in the wake of the pandemic. Yet access to trauma-informed care, education, and research remains limited. The pandemic presents a unique opportunity to address these gaps and implement a trauma-informed approach to suicide prevention. Building on existing frameworks, we describe how effective suicide prevention for the pandemic must incorporate trauma-informed and trauma-specific services, strategies, and policies; capacity building; collaborative research; and knowledge exchange. Attending to the traumatic effects of the pandemic may reduce the long-term impact on suicide rates.

Language: en