|
Citation
|
Pedersen E, Malmberg-Heimonen I, Finne J, Pontoppidan M, Dion J, Tømmerås T, Tøge AG. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37574994
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Every year, about 5% of children in Norway experience severe child maltreatment and need support from the child welfare services. However, research-supported interventions for this group are lacking. The current study piloted an intensive home-visitation intervention, Family Partner, which aims to reduce child maltreatment among at-risk parents by improving parental skills, agency and trust in the welfare services, and children's well-being. The randomised controlled trial piloted in this study examines the acceptability of the Family Partner intervention for staff and families and evaluates its feasibility for a full-scale randomised controlled trial.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child welfare; child maltreatment; intervention; feasibility study; home visitation